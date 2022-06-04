"I didn't wanna step on my brother's thing" – Ezekiel explains how he wanted to replicate his brother Elias in real life (Exclusive)

WWE star Ezekiel admitted that he always wanted to be like Elias and picked up a few things from his older brother.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Zeke was asked if he had any interest in playing the guitar, much like his brother.

In response, he claimed that the guitar was more like his brother's thing, and he didn't want to get involved. Instead, Ezekiel prefers to play the piano and has always loved doing so:

"I always wanted to be like my older brother, right? So, I was one of those guys, the annoying younger brother who wanted to be like his older brother but I picked up some things along the way. Now guitar is more of my brother's thing, if you put a guitar in my hands, maybe I could strum a string or two. I wouldn't really know what I was doing but I always took the piano. I loved the piano. I didn't wanna step on my brother's thing, he was so good at guitar, so I just kind of did my own, I've got the piano. Maybe one day I get to show the world that." (from 6:00 to 6:42)

Watch Ezekiel's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Ezekiel claimed he has been studying Kevin Owens' style for years

In the same interview, Ezekiel claimed he has been studying Kevin Owens' style for years and will be ready to cross paths with The Prizefighter at Hell in a Cell.

Ezekiel mentioned he has scouted Owens pretty well and believes his opponent isn't aware of what to expect from the former:

"I can't even tell you, you know, I don't know. I'm all 'zeked' up about it, you know what I mean? We're gonna have to see when I'm out there on the big stage, in front of everybody, it's me and Kevin Owens, I can tell you this, my whole heart is gonna be out there for the people to see, I'm gonna be zeke and you know, whatever Kevin brings, I'm gonna be ready for it. I like to think, so I've been studying this guy for years and years, like I said, I'm a huge wrestling fan. So, I feel like I've got him scouted pretty well, I feel like he does not know what to expect and I'm gonna keep that much a mystery until the show."

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

