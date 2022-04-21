Ezekiel Jackson appears on popular American game show

Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson has appeared on a popular American TV game show.

Jackson worked for Vince McMahon's company between 2007 and 2014, working his way up through their Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system before debuting on SmackDown. He became the Intercontinental Champion and competed at WrestleMania 27 as part of The Corre.

Following a string of injuries, Jackson parted ways with WWE in April 2014. He spent time in IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground after the release.

The former superstar recently made a surprise appearance on the American TV game show, The Price Is Right, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Drew Carey. Ezekiel Jackson was pictured smiling during the show, as captured in an image shared on Twitter.

Jackson currently works as a fitness coach, maintaining his impressive physique from back in the day.

Ezekiel Jackson was the final ECW Champion

Though Jackson did find success as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE, it wasn't the only title he held in the company.

Big Zeke captured WWE's version of the ECW Championship on the last ever episode of ECW on SyFy. Accompanied to the ring by William Regal, Jackson defeated then-champ Christian Cage in an Extreme Rules match to capture the silver belt.

The championship belt retired as the ECW brand was terminated, and Jackson moved back to SmackDown.

