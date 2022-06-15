"Theory looks jacked" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reacts to being compared with the current US Champion

Ezekiel Jackson has reacted to fans comparing his physique to that of WWE Superstar Theory.

On this week's edition of RAW, the reigning WWE United States Champion competed in a pose-down challenge with Bobby Lashley.

Taking to social media, a fan tweeted out suggesting that Jackson did the 'Most Muscular' pose better than Theory. The former WWE star reacted by writing the following:

"Theory looks jacked..."

Check out Ezekiel Jackson's tweet below:

The 24-year-old's pose down with Lashley ended in a rather bizarre manner, as the US Champion threw baby oil into The Almighty's face.

Despite hinting that he could challenge for the WWE Championship in the near future after Hell in a Cell, Lashley's goal is to capture the US Championship. Meanwhile, Theory has been taking shots at John Cena, who is set to return to WWE on June 27th.

It remains to be seen if WWE will book a US Title match between the current champion and his current arch-rival for Money in the Bank.

The WWE Universe reacts to Ezekiel Jackson's tweet following Theory's pose-down with Bobby Lashley

Despite having departed WWE a few years ago, it could be said that Ezekiel Jackson is one of the more popular superstars on social media.

A huge portion of the WWE Universe responded by praising the theme song Jackson used during his time in the company. Check out the tweets regarding the same below:

Skāoob @SkaoobVi @RycklonS This right here is domination

This right here is domination @RycklonS 🎵This right here is domination 🎶🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊

Jackson first started in WWE more than a decade ago. He initially signed a deal with Florida Championship Wrestling, the company's previous developmental brand.

During his time with Vince McMahon's promotion, Jackson even captured the ECW Championship and is recognized as the final ECW Champion.

He was also a member of The Corre alongside Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater. It was during his storyline with the same faction that Jackson won the Intercontinental Title by beating Barrett.

The 44-year-old eventually went on to drop his title to Cody Rhodes.

