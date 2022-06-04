"It's been borderline overwhelming" - Ezekiel sends a heartfelt message to his fans (Exclusive)

Ever since making his debut in WWE, Ezekiel has been accused by Kevin Owens of being Elias pretending to be someone else. The debuting star, on the other hand, stood his ground, firmly reminding everyone that he is not Elias, but is instead his younger brother.

The fan support during his current feud means a lot to Ezekiel, who is looking to use the momentum he has on his side to help him score a win at Hell in a Cell.

Speaking with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel opened up on the response he has received from fans as of late:

"To all the Zeke-freaks out there, Thank you so much for the support far. It's been borderline overwhelming the way you guys have just treated me and the support - I don't know if it's because you see something in me that you saw in my brother so it's carrying over but for whatever reason, Ezekiel is just so grateful for you guys. Let's do this then," Ezekiel said. [13:08 - 13:34]

Ezekiel will take on Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell

Ezekiel made his debut in WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, interrupting Kevin Owens, who instantly confused him with Elias. While he was steadfast in claiming to be Elias' younger brother, the confusion snowballed into a feud between the two, with Owens dead set on trying to prove that he is indeed Elias after all.

The match between the two was made official two weeks ago on an episode of RAW after Elias' "younger brother" managed to defeat Chad Gable in a one-on-one match.

Earlier this week on RAW, Owens tried to put his rival through another obstacle in a six-man tag team match but the Mysterios managed to get the win alongside Ezekiel.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

