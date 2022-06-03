"I don't take that lightly at all" - Ezekiel talks about his match with former Universal Champion 

RAW star Ezekiel says he is ready to face Kevin Owens at the upcoming premium live event.

The animosity between Kevin Owens and Zeke is at an all-time high. Since Zeke made his RAW debut, Owens has made sure to make Zeke's time on the roster a living nightmare.

The Prizefighter has teamed up with The Alpha Academy to teach Elias' younger brother a much-needed lesson. The two are finally set to face each other at WWE Hell in a Cell. Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Sports, Zeke spoke about his upcoming match with Owens:

"I don't take that lightly at all. I'm a huge wrestling fan, I've been a huge wrestling fan my entire life, so I've watched Kevin Owens. I seen what he does and I know the kind of person he is. So, I feel like I'm prepared... I'm ready to take it to Kevin Owens and put my entire heart into this match." (1:40 -2:14)

The two superstars are set to face off and settle things once and for all. It will be interesting to see if Owens' claims of Zeke being Elias comes true or if Zeke takes the win by defeating The Prizefighter.

Ezekiel says he wants to win championships in WWE

Winning championships is one of the biggest goals for any wrestler in any promotion. Several superstars have spent years trying to win championships but have failed to do so. Elias might not have won any major titles but Zeke looks to make a name for himself.

Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel, recently joined the RAW roster and has high aspirations. Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Sports, Ezekiel opened up on winning the Intercontinental or United States Championship after Hell in a Cell:

"Listen, wherever this career takes me, I'm ready. So, if it's SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship, would love to hold that championship. I'm on Monday Night RAW right now, so whether it be Theory or Ali, those guys are fantastic athletes, but I would love to get my hands on a championship here in the WWE." (3:37 - 3:58)

It will be interesting to see if Zeke can stay true to his word and win either the Intercontinental or United States Championship in the future. Ezekiel is currently set to face long-time rival Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell on June 6.

