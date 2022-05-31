Ezekiel teams up with former Tag Team Champions for RAW

The father and son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio teamed up with Ezekiel to take on Kevin Owens and The Alpha Academy on this week's RAW.

Before their match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Elias' brother and KO tried to take each other down in a six-man tag team match. The bout started with Rey and Chad Gable, where the Alpha Academy member was mostly dominated by his opponent. The latter gained some leverage when Dominik tagged in, reclaiming the momentum for his team.

Gable attacked Dominik from the back, sending the younger Mysterio out of the ring from the top ropes. After the commercial break, Owens and his team overpowered Rey.

After Ezekiel was tagged towards the end of the match, both teams entered the ring to start a brawl. However, they were outmaneuvered by the team of Ezekiel and the Mysterios.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Get up on your feet. Put your hands together. Get up on your feet. Put your hands together.#WWERaw https://t.co/FygxdGKq27

Ezekiel then took down both Owens and Chad. He went for the pin only to be intercepted by Otis, who was then taken down by both Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Owens attempted to help his team by delivering a kick, only to accidentally hit his teammate Gable. Alongside Ezekiel's finisher, the kick resulted in their team emerging victorious on RAW.

Kevin Owens was clearly distraught following the mistimed kick, with The Alpha Academy looking at him with contempt as their match concluded.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far