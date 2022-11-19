"F*** around, and find out" - WWE Universe reacts to Bray Wyatt being slapped twice on SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt got slapped on SmackDown this week, and the internet is having a field day with the segment.
Last Friday night, Wyatt hijacked a backstage segment in which LA Knight was being interviewed. Wyatt extended a friendly hand, but Knight responded with insults.
This irritated Wyatt, leading to him headbutting Knight to make his point. The two superstars crossed paths once again on SmackDown this week. Wyatt tried apologizing for what happened, but Knight had other plans.
He slapped the former world champion, claiming things were now even between them. As the situation appeared diffuse, Knight slapped Wyatt again before escaping down the ramp.
An evidently frustrated Wyatt was seated next to the ropes, seemingly battling his demons. The segment entertained WWE fans, and they are looking forward to this rivalry playing out.
From subtle warnings for LA Knight to hailing Wyatt's post-slap reaction, WWE fans had a lot to say. Here are some of the best reactions we found on Twitter:
Of course, it's not every day that Bray Wyatt gets slapped on live television. This remains one of the best highlights from this week's SmackDown, drawing out a range of emotions on Twitter.
Bray Wyatt hits back on WWE SmackDown
Following the segment, LA Knight was happy with himself and hoped to leave the arena after making a statement. However, Wyatt had other plans. A brief backstage segment showed Knight buried underneath a pile of props, including chairs, desks, and ladders.
Officials rushed to Knight's aid once he was discovered lying face flat on the floor. While we haven't seen the culprit, we can make an educated guess and blame Bray for the same.
Interestingly, Wyatt was later spotted in the background arguing with 'someone' during a backstage interaction between Karrion Kross and The Usos. Thus, we might be getting closer to seeing Bray's alter-ego.
