"F*** around, and find out" - WWE Universe reacts to Bray Wyatt being slapped twice on SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt got slapped on SmackDown this week, and the internet is having a field day with the segment.

Last Friday night, Wyatt hijacked a backstage segment in which LA Knight was being interviewed. Wyatt extended a friendly hand, but Knight responded with insults.

This irritated Wyatt, leading to him headbutting Knight to make his point. The two superstars crossed paths once again on SmackDown this week. Wyatt tried apologizing for what happened, but Knight had other plans.

He slapped the former world champion, claiming things were now even between them. As the situation appeared diffuse, Knight slapped Wyatt again before escaping down the ramp.

An evidently frustrated Wyatt was seated next to the ropes, seemingly battling his demons. The segment entertained WWE fans, and they are looking forward to this rivalry playing out.

From subtle warnings for LA Knight to hailing Wyatt's post-slap reaction, WWE fans had a lot to say. Here are some of the best reactions we found on Twitter:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #SmackDown LA Knight really bitch slapped Bray Wyatt and ran LA Knight really bitch slapped Bray Wyatt and ran 💀 #SmackDown

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



That was GREAT. The on screen chemistry between them is FANTASTIC. I want more… Bray Wyatt wants to apologize to LA Knight. LA Knight slapped him in the face TWICE. Bray said the decision he makes here tonight will change his life forever.That was GREAT. The on screen chemistry between them is FANTASTIC. I want more… #SmackDown Bray Wyatt wants to apologize to LA Knight. LA Knight slapped him in the face TWICE. Bray said the decision he makes here tonight will change his life forever. That was GREAT. The on screen chemistry between them is FANTASTIC. I want more…#SmackDown

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



This feud is great. I want it to keep going!



#SmackDown That shot of the Bray Wyatt Mask behind LA Knight when he's leaving is literally cinematic.This feud is great. I want it to keep going! That shot of the Bray Wyatt Mask behind LA Knight when he's leaving is literally cinematic. This feud is great. I want it to keep going! #SmackDown https://t.co/Xp1F8eEesh

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Bray Wyatt pulling up on LA Knight after he smacked him twice:



#SmackDown Nobody:Bray Wyatt pulling up on LA Knight after he smacked him twice: Nobody:Bray Wyatt pulling up on LA Knight after he smacked him twice:#SmackDown https://t.co/0G1qNCCrpc

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Somebody save my man LA KNIGHT Somebody save my man LA KNIGHT 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8ibfsTiQvn

Of course, it's not every day that Bray Wyatt gets slapped on live television. This remains one of the best highlights from this week's SmackDown, drawing out a range of emotions on Twitter.

Bray Wyatt hits back on WWE SmackDown

Following the segment, LA Knight was happy with himself and hoped to leave the arena after making a statement. However, Wyatt had other plans. A brief backstage segment showed Knight buried underneath a pile of props, including chairs, desks, and ladders.

Officials rushed to Knight's aid once he was discovered lying face flat on the floor. While we haven't seen the culprit, we can make an educated guess and blame Bray for the same.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #SmackDown Bray Wyatt was talking to someone in the background. Bray Wyatt was talking to someone in the background. 👀👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/vuTAorekPv

Interestingly, Wyatt was later spotted in the background arguing with 'someone' during a backstage interaction between Karrion Kross and The Usos. Thus, we might be getting closer to seeing Bray's alter-ego.

