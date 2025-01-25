"F*ck the Hulk Hogan" - Ex-WWE manager shares hilarious take on CM Punk's RAW promo 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about CM Punk's promo on RAW. The star showed up to the red brand for an interview segment this past week.

Punk was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in front of a live audience. He ran down the Royal Rumble participants during his promo and claimed that he would throw 29 other men off the top rope to win the Rumble. He even fired shots at Hulk Hogan, claiming that if the legend was to enter the Rumble match, he would dump him over the top rope and end Hulkamania once and for all.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette joked that CM Punk probably channeled his inner Iron Sheik while dissing Hulk Hogan. He praised Punk’s promo for both promoting the Royal Rumble and providing valuable screen time to a major star on RAW. The former manager highlighted how Punk engaged the audience through his rousing speech, even if it meant insulting the legacy of Hogan. Jim also pointed out that the fans reacted enthusiastically because they enjoyed seeing Punk on screen.

"Punk said in his clearest Farsi, 'F*ck the Hulk Hogan.'" Jim added, "It promotes the Rumble, it gets another star on television, they get the benefit of Punk for a quarter-hour. He's selling stuff, and people are happy to be sold too. It's not like these people are groaning, 'Aww, another interview.' They're like, 'Yes, oh let us chant while he speaks!' They are not forcing any of this down people's throats, they want it." [From 6:05 - 7:14]

CM Punk has never won the Royal Rumble

The Best in the World found it was going to be tough winning the Royal Rumble match. The star has never won the matchup, despite seven appearances throughout his career.

CM Punk had 20 eliminations to his name in the Royal Rumble match. He came very close to winning the match last year when he was one of the last two men in the match alongside Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if the Second City Saint will be able to remove his Royal Rumble jinx and win the marquee matchup this year.

