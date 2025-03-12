"F*CK YOU AND HIM!" - Rikishi and another real-life Bloodline member targeted by 32-year-old WWE star

A top WWE name has publicly criticized Hall of Famer Rikishi in a new post on X. Jade Cargill didn't mince her words when she targeted the legend and his daughter-in-law, Naomi.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade Cargill came back following a lengthy hiatus and attacked Naomi in a massive shocker. Later, Naomi revealed that she was the one who attacked Cargill months ago. Since then, they have been feuding with each other on WWE TV.

Cargill recently took exception to Rikishi's supportive comments toward his daughter-in-law and told him that Naomi would get everything coming to her. Naomi responded to Cargill shortly after, warning her against tweeting at her father-in-law. The 32-year-old has now responded to Naomi's message with another profanity-filled post:

"Too bad you didn’t finish the job, remember this when I’m stomping your as* out AGAIN…but TBH F*CK YOU AND HIM!"

Rikishi's bold comments praising Naomi

The WWE Hall of Famer recently made a comment about Naomi that didn't sit well with many fans. He said Naomi is the greatest black female star of all time.

Check out the full comment that he made on his podcast:

“Trinity [Naomi]. I gotta go with Trinity. I would love to see a wild moment, to see Trinity go up against Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks makes a surprise, coming into ‘Mania or something," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Judging by the events of the past few weeks, it seems that fans will be treated to a massive singles match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WrestleMania 41. Cargill wants nothing but to exact revenge on the real-life Bloodline member for attacking her and putting her on the shelf for months on end. It remains to be seen who emerges when the two top female stars finally collide.

