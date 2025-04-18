"F*CK you" - Jordynne Grace lashes out ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41; furious with fans over real-life husband

Jordynne Grace is set to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver. The Juggernaut recently lashed out at fans ahead of her match for making her husband doubt himself.

Grace will be facing Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jaida Parker for the NXT Women's Championship this Saturday. The former TNA Women's Champion has been a major attraction on NXT ever since debuting as a full-time WWE Superstar.

The Juggernaut recently lashed out at a few fans on X (fka Twitter) for making her husband doubt himself. Jordynne's husband, Jonathan Gresham, is also a renowned name in the wrestling world, known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA.

"My husband wrestled three matches today. He got home yesterday at 2pm after spending a week in the UK, went home for a couple hours, and left at 7pm for his Vegas flight. I will never forgive anyone who made him doubt himself. F*CK you." Wrote Jordynne via X

Fans are excited to see Grace at Stand and Deliver. It'll be interesting to see if she can leave Vegas as the NXT Women's Champion.

Jordynne Grace jokes about getting a drug test

Jordynne Grace is currently feuding with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jaida Parker for the NXT Women's Championship. The four women are set to compete for the title at Stand and Deliver in Vegas.

The Juggernaut has been known for her insane strength and agility. She recently made the internet abuzz after sending a security official flying above the top rope on NXT. Grace jokingly posted on X (fka Twitter) saying that the doctors asked her to take a drug test after her spot.

"I can never show my true strength again. The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back ☹️" the Juggernaut via X

It'll be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace can win her first title in WWE this week.

