"F***ing atrocious" - Joey Mercury blasts WWE WrestleMania 38 match

Joey Mercury believes WWE’s booking of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38 was “f***ing atrocious.”

Naomi & Sasha Banks won the tag titles from Carmella & Queen Zelina in a Fatal 4-Way match on WrestleMania Sunday. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Natalya & Shayna Baszler also competed in the match.

Mercury, a former WWE producer and superstar, reviewed WrestleMania 38 with WSI’s James Romero. Discussing the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, he claimed that it lacked logic:

“The match was f***ing atrocious. You have great talent in there. It was horrible.” Mercury continued, “There were no rules, but then we were supposed to be told and believe that the rules mattered. It doesn’t make sense.” [49:45-49:59]

Mercury added that a one-fall, four-team contest should technically be classed as a No Disqualification match. For that reason, he could not understand why nobody in the match took advantage of the No Disqualification rules.

Joey Mercury disliked WWE’s booking of Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38

Rhea Ripley competed in singles matches at two previous WrestleMania events, losing against Charlotte Flair in 2020 before defeating Asuka in 2021. Aged just 25, the Aussie is viewed by many as the future of the women’s division.

Joey Mercury agrees that Ripley is destined to be a megastar in WWE, but he did not enjoy the way she was presented last week:

“Rhea Ripley, who actually looks like money to me if properly protected and booked, is just cannon fodder for every single talent who’s not named Rhea Ripley in there, and then at the end of it we’re supposed to be convinced that she’s intimidating or that she’s a force to be reckoned with and that nobody ought to f*** with her.” [50:00-50:30]

Ripley was taken out of the match in the closing stages after being launched shoulder-first into the ring post by Natalya. Two minutes later, Sasha Banks pinned Carmella to win the titles after hitting a double-team move with Naomi.

Edited by Kartik Arry

