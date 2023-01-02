"F**k me" - 63-year-old WWE legend reflects on his last match with Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled his final match against 14-time World Champion Triple H at the 2011 TLC pay-per-view. However, for 63-year-old, his last match in World Wrestling Entertainment against The Game was a bitter reality.

After a lengthy stint with TNA, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE in 2011. Nash and Triple H then developed their own rivalry, culminating in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match at TLC 2011.

It's no secret that this was not a match in Kevin Nash's wheelhouse, and it certainly wasn't for The Game. Triple H eventually won the match after striking Nash with a sledgehammer that had been suspended above the ring. Experts and WWE fans debunked the bout, and Kevin Nash has been vocal about his unhappiness at being booked in it.

The WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the match in his recent Kliq This podcast. Nash stated that he had never wrestled in a ladder match before TLC 2011. He then mentioned that he barely had time to speak with Triple H before the show began. The legend went on to say that this was his final major-stage singles match.

"I've got 17 knee operations, and he's running the show, and I get to talk to him for about eight minutes in the ring before the doors open. That was my last match. Everybody else gets to have a last match; that was mine. F**k me," Kevin Nash asserted. [H/T - Fightful]

Sortiwa @Sortiwa #ThingsITrustMoreThanCNN Triple H vs. Kevin Nash - Sledgehammer on a Pole Match: TLC 2012 goo.gl/UUjQwz Triple H vs. Kevin Nash - Sledgehammer on a Pole Match: TLC 2012 goo.gl/UUjQwz #ThingsITrustMoreThanCNN https://t.co/gAleNps8sy

Kevin Nash took bumps to put over Triple H in his final match

The WWE Hall of Famer did appear in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, but he only lasted two minutes and 36 seconds. Although he has made several TV appearances for WWE, that was his final match against the 14-time World Champion.

During the same conversation, Kevin Nash was asked about implementing the sledgehammer, which was hung above the ring. Nash explained that the match revolved around an 18-foot ladder, and he didn't want to be the one who fell.

"Who gives a f**k about a sledgehammer? All I know is you got a f**king an 18-foot ladder. Guess what? Nobody wins until somebody goes off the motherf**ker, and I wasn't going over," he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Tribal Teen ⚡️#WeTheOnes @Rlop1234Goat #OnThisDay 10 Years Ago Today TLC 2011! Triple H Battled Kevin Nash In a Sledgehammer Ladder Match! Also, Randy Orton Vs Wade Barret In a Tables Match! Lastly, Cm Punk Vs Miz vs Alberto Del Rio In the first ever Triple Threat TLC Match! #OnThisDay 10 Years Ago Today TLC 2011! Triple H Battled Kevin Nash In a Sledgehammer Ladder Match! Also, Randy Orton Vs Wade Barret In a Tables Match! Lastly, Cm Punk Vs Miz vs Alberto Del Rio In the first ever Triple Threat TLC Match! https://t.co/CqE2EjEAnw

However, the 63-year-old added that in a ladder match, no one emerges victorious until someone falls off, and he wasn't the one winning. As a result, Nash had to endure some dreaded bumps to put over Triple H.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash's last contest against The Game? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes