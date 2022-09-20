"F**K Mick Foley"- Former WWE United States Champion takes a shot at Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona took an in-character jibe at WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during his latest Q&A session on Twitter.

Matt Cardona has been doing some of the best work of his career on the independent scene ever since he was let go by WWE two years ago. The former WWE Superstar is known for effectively using social media to promote his feuds.

Cardona recently answered a bunch of fan questions on Twitter. A fan jokingly asked him why he loves WWE legend, Mick Foley. He then asked him to explain how it feels to know that Foley doesn't love him back.

The former United States Champion responded to the fan by taking an in-character shot at The Hardcore Legend.

"FU*K @RealMickFoley. And don’t listen to @FoleyIsPod either…it’s not my favorite podcast."

Check out the exchange below:

A screengrab of Cardona's response to a fan who asked him about Mick Foley

You can check out the exchange on Twitter here.

This isn't the first time that Matt Cardona has taken a shot at Mick Foley

Earlier this year, the former WWE star took on Joey Janela in GCW. While making his entrance, Matt Cardona was seen wearing Foley's signature sleeveless red flannel shirt. What didn't sit well with Foley fans was a graphic on the back of the shirt that read, "FU*K MICK FOLEY."

The former WWE Champion had major praise for Matt Cardona in his response to the shirt. He stated that he was happy for Cardona and that the shirt made him laugh.

"While I appreciate the GCW fans flipping him off on my behalf, while I appreciate my friend, The Savage Gentlemen, whose wedding I officiated, that is real, wanting to do battle with him on my behalf. The truth is, from a personal standpoint, I was happy for him. Yeah, it made me laugh because I felt like Matt was done wrong in WWE. He reached for that brass ring, grabbed it, and was asked to return it. Ultimately, everyone who leaves a major company has a choice to make when they hit the independent scene." [H/T Bleeding Cool]

Foley is quite active on Twitter himself, and it's only a matter of time before he sees Cardona's tweet. It would be interesting to see what the Hall of Famer has to say about the former United States Champion's latest jibe aimed at him.

Do you see Matt Cardona returning to WWE somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far