"F**k Shawn Michaels," "His face is lopsided," - 72-year-old WWE legend hated The Heartbreak Kid

The animosity between Shawn Michaels and the 72-year-old WWE legend was palpable. The veteran in question is Greg Valentine, who hated HBK for reasons unknown.

The Hammer dominated the ring in the '70s, '80s, and even in the '90s. He has held numerous titles throughout his career, including the WWF Intercontinental Championship, WWF World Tag Team Championship, NWA United States Championship, and NWA Mid-Atlantic World Tag Team Championship.

During a recent chat with James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 72-year-old legend addressed that he used to despise The Heartbreak Kid. The Hammer, known for his icy demeanor, had a special chill reserved for the WWE NXT's creative head.

Greg Valentine shared that he wouldn't even sell for Michaels, instead greeted him with bone-crunching chops out of the blue. But the exact cause of the former Intercontinental Champion's hatred towards HBK remained shrouded in kayfabe's fog.

"That's true, I like Marty (Jannetty) though, but I didn't like Shawn (Michaels). When we wrestled I would always f**king lay him in, I wouldn't sell s**t, I chopped the f**k out of him. F**k Shawn Michaels," he said. [From 00:14 to 0:30]

Check out the full video below:

Greg Valentine reveals why he likes Shawn Michaels now

Turns out, time heals all wounds, even for wrestling legends! The old grudge between Valentine and Michaels is seemingly water under the bridge now.

The Hammer admitted that he actually likes The Heartbreak Kid these days. During the same conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer highlighted Shawn Michaels' current role as a leader at the Performance Center. He was impressed by HBK's commitment to shaping future stars.

"I like him better now because his face is lopsided and it's like someone super kicked him and punched his own face, so it's all f**king caved in. But he's got a f**king job, he's being taken care of, he works down at the Performance Center, but he never one of my favorite people. I guess he's okay now," Valentine added. [From 00:31 to 00:55]

Expand Tweet

The two men may have battled it out in the ring years ago, but the WWE Hall of Famer seems to be 'okay now' with HBK, and it seems like the grudge matches are behind them, replaced by mutual respect.

What did you think of Greg Valentine's hatred for Shawn Michaels? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.