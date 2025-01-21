"F**K THE HULK HOGAN" - Fans go wild as the legend is called out by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on RAW

CM Punk has achieved considerable momentum since he returned to WWE. The Second City Saint is mere days away from competing in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. This week on Monday Night RAW, Punk cut a strong promo during an interview with Jackie Redmond, where he took some massive shots at the legendary Hulk Hogan. Following this intense segment, fans have been sharing their opinions online.

The Second City Saint is entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble to achieve his goal of main-eventing WrestleMania. During his promo on the red brand, CM Punk sent a chilling warning to all contenders, during which he mentioned that even if Hulk Hogan entered the Rumble, he would destroy the legend.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!” said Punk.

Following Punk’s intense promo, fans have been reacting to the Straight Edge Superstar taking shots at the Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Surprisingly, the WWE Universe reacted positively towards Punk’s savage promo.

CM Punk has been climbing the ladders and 2025 has started well for the Second City Saint with his historic triumph over Seth Rollins at RAW’s debut on Netflix. Now, Punk is aiming to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and main-event WrestleMania 41.

Following his incredible stint, fans have been wondering who Punk will face at WrestleMania 41 after he defeated Rollins earlier this month, who was being considered as his opponent for 'Mania. Some reports have suggested that the Triple H-led creative team is considering booking a match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk at the Show of Shows this year.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk faces Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 or if the creative team has something else planned for him.

