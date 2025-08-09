"F**k you," "All your fault" - Former WWE champion reveals disturbing DM

WWE fans often tend to cross a line or two by sending a DM to superstars across social media. Recently, former NXT Tag Team Champion Ridge Holland revealed a disturbing DM on Instagram where a fan blatantly abused him and blamed him for ruining Big E's career.

Ad

In March 2022, Ridge Holland and Sheamus had a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 38 against Big E and Kofi Kingston. During the bout, Holland performed a belly-to-belly suplex on E outside the ring, which unfortunately led to The Powerhouse of The New Day to break his neck on the landing.

Since the incident, fans have often called out Holland and given him a variety of threats for costing the 39-year-old star his in-ring career. It's been over three years since the horrific incident, and some fans are still going at Ridge Holland whenever they feel like it.

Ad

Trending

Recently, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion revealed a disturbing message from a fan, who was still blaming him for Big E's injury. The fan further questioned how the 37-year-old is still employed by the company and hopes he never wins a world championship in the promotion. Holland simply responded with, "Another day, another brave soul."

You can check out the entire image here on Ridge Holland's post. Link.

"Ay I probably know u heard this a thousand times, but f**k you for breaking Big E's neck. It still boggles me that you're still employed anywhere. You deserve to rot n break your neck. On God, I hope the worst for you," a fan's message to Riddge Holland.

Ad

He further said:

"It was all your fault, you dumb f**k. No matter what they told you, you will never live up to what Big E was. You will never be a WWE Champion," he added.

Fan's message to Ridge Holland! [Image credit: Holland's Instagram]

When did Ridge Holland win a championship in WWE?

After a run with The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown, Ridge Holland was moved to the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The 37-year-old WWE star worked as a singles performer for a while before an injury angle with Ilja Dragunov was done during a title match.

Ad

Later, he entered into a storyline with Chase U as he wanted to change as a performer. The 37-year-old WWE star eventually joined Chase U and earned a shot against Fraxiom in the coming weeks. Holland, alongside Andre Chase, won the NXT Tag Team Championship in August 2024.

After losing the titles back to the former champions, Holland turned on Chase and started a feud with Chase U. In the end, Ridge Holland disbanded the popular faction when he won an Ambulance match against Andre Chase at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

Ad

Later, he had a few matches in the main event scene for the NXT Championship but didn't win the title. Recently, he was moved to Evolve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE