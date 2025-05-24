"F**king terrified" - The Wyatt Sicks' surprise return sees WWE Superstar issue a message on behalf of his tag team partner

The Wyatt Sicks made their highly anticipated return to WWE on this week's SmackDown. Upon their return, Nathan Frazer sent a message claiming that Fraxiom was "terrified" of Uncle Howdy's group.

Fraxiom challenged The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of SmackDown. However, the match ended abruptly after Wyatt Sicks' return. The faction attacked The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and #DIY.

On Instagram, Frazer shared a photo of himself and Axiom sitting in the locker room after their title match. He shared a four-word message, revealing how Fraxiom felt after The Wyatt Sicks' attack.

"Fraxiom is f**king terrified," wrote Frazer.

Check out Frazer's post on Instagram:

Fraxiom was called up to the main roster after losing the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver 2025. They lost the titles to Hank and Tank, who ended the former champion's second title reign at 230 days.

Since being called up to the blue brand, the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions have defeated #DIY, Pretty Deadly, and even got a victory over the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. Their previous victory over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins saw them earn a shot at the tag team titles on this week's SmackDown.

