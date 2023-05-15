"F*** no!" - Former champion claims he doesn't want a place in Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Ken Patera recently shared his thoughts about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The WWE Hall of Fame is an annual event created by Vince McMahon, where pro wrestling legends are rewarded for their contributions to the industry. While several top names such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair are among the prestigious group of performers to have received the honor, Patera doesn't want to be a part of the company's Hall of Fame.

Speaking to Wrestling Epicenter, Ken Patera explained why the WWE Hall of Fame doesn't mean much to him.

"You said I was in the WWE Hall of Fame. I never said that. I’m actually not in there. Do I want to be in there? F*** no! Vince McMahon put that whole thing together. It doesn’t even have a building. Everyone knows who I am and what I’ve done. But, for him [Vince McMahon] to create a Hall of Fame and go, 'Look what I created! Like what I did!' [laughs] It doesn’t matter to me."

Patera went on to list some of his remarkable career accomplishments:

"I’m in the Weight Lifting Hall of Fame. I’m in the St. Louis Hall of Fame. That means more to me than the WWE Hall of Fame because it was a part of the NWA, which started back in the 1930s. They inducted me eight or nine years ago. There’s not even 100 guys in that Hall of Fame.” [H/T EWrestlingNews.com]

Ahmed Johnson feels he deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

While Ken Patera seemingly doesn't want to be in the company's Hall of Fame, one other former champion feels he deserves the prestigious honor.

On the Iron-On Wrestling podcast, Ahmed Johnson stated that he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame since he is the first African-American Intercontinental Champion.

"Yes, I think being the first African-American Intercontinental Champion, I think I deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Although he may not have been as popular as fellow former champions Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock, Ahmed Johnson's contributions to the industry can't be denied.

