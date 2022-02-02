"F*** this, dude" - The truth finally emerges about Charlotte Flair's fight with former WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax’s real-life fight during their infamous WWE RAW encounter stemmed from a miscommunication in the early stages of the match.

Jax defeated Flair in 14 minutes on the August 30, 2021 episode of RAW. The two women appeared to legitimately trade blows throughout the physical contest, prompting many to believe they went off-script.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Jax confirmed that the match did not go according to plan:

“We were kind of laying into each other, and I was like, ‘What the heck is going on right now?’ And I think at the point where everybody saw on TV, I was just like, ‘F*** this, dude. You’re laying into me, I don’t know what’s going on.’ So I just gave her a two-piece back that kind of rocked her back into like, ‘Let’s finish this match and get s*** together.’” [44:21-44:40]

Jax does not know exactly what caused the miscommunication, but she remembers the match becoming more physical than usual during the commercial break.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax’s post-match conversation

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax remained a topic of debate among WWE fans on social media several days after the match took place.

Jax clarified that she and Flair are close friends in real life. The former co-workers finished the match and quickly resolved their issues as soon as they returned backstage.

“She’s one of my best friends, so it wasn’t like we were sitting there super mad. There was some sort of miscommunication. We got backstage and I literally was like, ‘What the f***?’ I look at her and I said, ‘Are you good?’ She said, ‘Yeah, yeah, out there something went off and I didn’t feel right,’” Jax added. [44:44-45:02]

Jax received her release from WWE in November 2021. The 37-year-old also claimed in the interview that, contrary to what some people might think, she only injured two people during her seven-year WWE career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry