"F***" - Wrestling world in disarray as fans miss enormous Becky Lynch return due to WWE SmackDown not airing on time

Becky Lynch has returned from injury to join Bianca Belair's team for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss have been feuding with Damage CTRL since SummerSlam. Despite Bayley losing to Balair on two occasions when the RAW Women's Title was on the line, she hasn't stopped assaulting the champion.

The rivalry has gained a lot of intensity, leading to a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Since the match was announced, the question remained who would be the final member of Team Belair.

This week on RAW, Bianca promised to reveal the final member of her team on SmackDown. The Friday Night Show kicked off with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the ring tonight. Bayley started by demanding to know who Bianca's final team member was.

The RAW Women's Champion wasted no time in coming out and announcing Lynch as the fifth member of her team. This resulted in a brawl between both groups that ended when Becky delivered a Becksploder suplex to Bayley, sending her out of the ring.

However, many fans missed Lynch's iconic return due to SmackDown not airing on time. They were quick to share their disappointment in missing Lynch's return. Check out some of the tweets below.

One fan warned Fox Network not to do that again.

Despite missing her return, many fans were happy to see Becky Lynch back.

One fan said they were hoping for Sasha Banks to return instead of Becky.

kelsey @thelegitchief @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE I was hoping for Sasha or Naomi but it’s lush to see her back :)) @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE I was hoping for Sasha or Naomi but it’s lush to see her back :))

Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort. After the match, she revealed that she had injured her shoulder. It will be interesting to see Lynch inside the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's return? Sound off in the comments section.

