Faction leader teases a major break-up after targeting Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Roman Reigns wasn't a happy man on SmackDown, but his potential opponent for the Royal Rumble seemed even unhappier - to the point where he teased breaking his faction apart.

The star in question is none other than AJ Styles, the leader of The OC. There wasn't time to bring out The OC last week, but they did feature briefly for half a minute on SmackDown this time around. Michin, who pinned Women's Champion IYO SKY earlier in the night, went to embrace AJ Styles backstage. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were right behind.

AJ Styles made it clear that he isn't that interested in associating with The OC anymore and took Michin's hands off him:

It seems like AJ Styles is going for the "Lone Wolf" character - similar to what he did in his final days in TNA. However, that was also one of his most acclaimed characters and runs of his career.

Nevertheless, in his pursuit of Roman Reigns and The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he looks like he wants to go at it without his fellow OC comrades.

What is the fate of The OC and is it now done for good as The Phenomenal One shifts his focus?