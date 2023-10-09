Faction leader teases a potential WrestleMania showdown after WWE Fastlane

WWE Superstar Bayley recently talked about a potential WrestleMania match in the aftermath of Fastlane.

The event saw IYO SKY defend her WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. In the closing stages of the bout, Bayley made her way out to help her Damage CTRL stablemate. Her distraction allowed SKY to successfully retain the title.

During the press conference after the event, the Damage CTRL leader was aked about a potential match between the three members of the group. Bayley responded saying that it would be a WrestleMania dream match to face her peers, but was adamant on not rushing it at the moment.

"I think that would be a dream match of mine too. They're two of my best friends. Two of the greatest ever, in my opinion. That's why we've come together and taken over the WWE and the women's division. So to me, that would be such an honour, such a dream. That sounds like a WrestleMania match to me. But we're not rushing this moment. LA Knight was just talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. So let's just enjoy tonight." [ H/T SESCOOPS ]

It will be interesting to see if we eventually get a Damage CTRL showdown down the line.

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message after Fastlane

"WINNING LIFE!!!!," Bayley shared.

Check her tweet here:

Bayley's recent tweet after Fastlane

It will be interesting to see what's next for the formidable group after Fastlane.

