"Fake" - Kurt Angle reveals why he rejected Vince McMahon's multi-million WWE offer

Kurt Angle has revealed why he turned down a multi-million offer from WWE. The Olympic gold medalist signed with WWE in 1998 and made his televised debut a year later.

However, if WWE had gotten their way, Angle would have joined the sports entertainment giant earlier. Having just clinched the gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, he was approached by WWE with an offer, but he rejected it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kurt Angle mentioned that Vince McMahon made him a sizeable offer.

"So they approached me, they invited me up to headquarters. Vince McMahon met with me. He threw a multi-million dollar deal in front of my face. And I never saw money like that or money in general, to be honest. And I said, 'Vince, can I take it home and think about it?' He said, 'Yeah, take it home. Think about if you decide to sign it, send it back,'" he recalled.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that his brothers and coach were adamant that he shouldn't join the Stamford-based company since pro wrestling wasn't real.

"So, I went home, and I talked to my brothers, and they said, 'You're not doing that cr*p. You're the real deal. That's fake.' So they were saying, 'Listen, you're an Olympic gold medalist. You're legit. That is not real, that is, predetermined is a better word for it.' So, they and my coaches said the same thing. They said, 'You're not doing that.' So, I turned it down," he said.

You can watch the interview below:

However, after WWE stylized itself as a sports entertainment company, Kurt Angle said it delegitimized pro wrestling, as they were open about the business. This led to him calling the promotion, who then asked him to give a trial. It ended up a success, and the rest is history.

Kurt Angle names the type of wrestlers he liked to compete against in the ring

During the interview, it was brought up that The Rock recently mentioned that Kurt Angle was one of his favorite wrestlers to face in WWE.

When asked what style of wrestlers he preferred competing against, Angle said he mostly liked to share the ring with technical wrestlers.

He named Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Jericho as some of his favorite opponents from that category, while saying he enjoyed working with The Rock because of his pace.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sports Illustrated and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

