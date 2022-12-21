Fallon Henley challenges 24-year-old star in a unique match with a bar on the line on the WWE show

Next week on NXT, Fallon Henley will face Kiana James in an extraordinary high-stakes Battle For The Bar match.

The two women have been feuding since Henley turned down James' offer to purchase Henley's family bar. Their rivalry is expected to reach new heights in the upcoming NXT episode.

During tonight's NXT show, Fallon Henley discussed the family bar's financial woes with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Her father spoke to a potential investor, but she was skeptical. They discussed how much better 2023 would be and just needed to put their heads together.

Meanwhile, Kiana James arrived with her assistant to assess the property. She stated that she had stepped in to solve the problem. She paid off thousands of dollars in commercial taxes they owed and convinced the bank to place a lien on the property, allowing her to purchase the bar soon.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old stated that Fallon Henley's childhood memories aren't particularly valuable. So instead, they exchanged insults and set up a match on next week's NXT in which James must pay off the lien and leave the bar for good if Henley wins.

Kiana, understandably, questioned why she should agree to that. Henley responded that if she lost, the family would give her the bar for what she's already paid, paying her for pennies on the dollar.

Who will triumph in this fiery rivalry between Henley and James? Sound off in the comments section below.

