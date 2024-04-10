WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest believes all is well within The Judgment Day.

It was a mixed WrestleMania for The Judgment Day this year. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar lost their tag team match. Meanwhile, Preist and Finn Balor also lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title. However, Rhea Ripley pulled off a successful championship defense against Becky Lynch. Things got better for the stable when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to secure the World Heavyweight Title.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the World Heavyweight Champion detailed that a lot of their recent issues stemmed from a lack of communication. He felt that all his stablemates were on the same page now and there were no problems within the group.

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page." [From 1:42 onwards]

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force on the RAW roster for several months. In the aftermath of WrestleMania XL, Priest and Rhea Ripley hold the top titles on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see if the other members can step up and claim more gold in the weeks to come.

