Famous catchphrase of The Rock added to the dictionary 

The Rock has an endless list of achievements throughout his career. The Great One is a 10-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, arguably the biggest movie star in all of Hollywood, a producer, businessman, and also the new owner of the XFL football league.

However, The Rock's latest achievement comes in an unfamiliar place -- the dictionary.

Dictionary.com today announced their September update in which 650 new words were added to their website and books, with 15,000 words being affected by the monthly update. One new word added to the dictionary is none other than the term 'jabroni', a word made famous by The Rock, who would use the word regularly in his promos during his time with the WWE.

Jabroni is listed as "a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person"

The term 'jabroni' is suggested to be originated by WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik. However, it was The Rock who picked up the term and crossed it over into the mainstream during his rise to superstardom during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s.

In addition to jabroni, Dictionary.com also added new words to their website, such as 'amirite', 'ish' and 'janky".

Did The Rock coin the term 'jabroni'?

While it is believed that WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Shiek created the term 'jabroni,' the true origins of the word are actually unknown, which is often the case with many words.

When previously asked about the origins of the term 'jabroni'. The Rock was quick to credit the Iron Shiek. During an interview for a documentary about The Iron Shiek's career, The Rock pointed out the influence that the WWE Hall of Famer had on The Great One's career, as well as confirming that 'jabroni' was "The Iron Shiek's word":

"His impact on my career has really been profound. Now the word jabroni is connected to me. When a lot of people think, 'oh, jabroni, oh, yeah, yeah, it's The Rock's word.' No, no, no, no. It's not my word. It's the Iron Sheik's word."

According to Dictionary.com, the word 'jabroni' could have originated from the Upper Italian dialect giambone, which means 'ham'.