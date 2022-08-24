Fan asks top WWE Superstar to tell R-Truth to unblock him; gets blocked by him as well

Kevin Owens had a sassy response to a fan who requested him to tell R-Truth to unblock him on Twitter.

Kevin Owens and R-Truth had a lot of fun while traveling together on a road trip during WWE's recent tour to Canada. Owens shared a short clip of their trip on his official Twitter handle.

The video quickly garnered responses from fans. One fan's tweet caught Owens' attention, though.

The fan requested Owens to tell Truth to unblock him on Twitter. The former Universal Champion responded to the fan and stated that Truth must have had a good reason to block him. He then proceeded to block the fan as well. Check out the exchange below:

"No. In fact, if he blocked you, he must have had a good reason. I’m blocking you too," Owens wrote.

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



In fact, if he blocked you, he must have had a good reason. I’m blocking you too . 𝕺𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖗 @fvckoscarr @FightOwensFight Yo Kevin please tell R-Truth yo unblock me @FightOwensFight Yo Kevin please tell R-Truth yo unblock me No.In fact, if he blocked you, he must have had a good reason. I’m blocking you too . twitter.com/fvckoscarr/sta… No. In fact, if he blocked you, he must have had a good reason. I’m blocking you too . twitter.com/fvckoscarr/sta…

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds!



Thank you!!!



P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way.

Fantastic wrestler.

Everything hurts today.

I love it.



P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto. What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds!Thank you!!!P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way.Fantastic wrestler.Everything hurts today.I love it.P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto. What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds! 🇨🇦Thank you!!!P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way. Fantastic wrestler. Everything hurts today. I love it.P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto. https://t.co/yXkzmRav02

Kevin Owens and R-Truth's fans had a field day in the replies to Owens' tweet

Fans immediately flocked to the reply section of Owens' tweet. All of them were in agreement with Owens' decision to block the fan. A few wondered as to what the fan did that made Truth block him.

Check out some of the responses below:

noahh/theoo @Elkitot @FightOwensFight I wanna know what they did to have r truth block them 🤔 @FightOwensFight I wanna know what they did to have r truth block them 🤔

riksoz1 @riksoz @FightOwensFight Yo how do you get the nicest guy like truth to block you totally understandable @FightOwensFight Yo how do you get the nicest guy like truth to block you totally understandable

Some old tweets from the fan in question were quickly unearthed, revealing the possible reason behind Truth blocking him:

R-Truth has been a mainstay on the WWE roster for about 14 years now. He is one of the most beloved superstars on the roster and his fellow WWE Superstars have had nothing but praise for him in past interviews.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a fan of Truth as well, judging by Truth's comments that he made last year:

"I remember Vince saying to me, he said that ‘I like you because,’ he said, ‘you treat me like Vince, you don’t treat me, you’re just as honest as you want to be. Not, you don’t bulls— with me.’ Our relationship started from there, from me doing the handshake tours with him. I don’t know how many times we have been from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan to Turkey, know what I’m saying? To like, we will go over, I would go on trips with him to see the troops.” [H/T Wrestling World]

Truth is as positive as a person can possibly be. It's clear as day that the fan's old tweets where he tagged Truth didn't sit well with the WWE Superstar, and understandably so.

What are your thoughts on Owens' response to the fan? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali