Fan calls Naomi and new WWE star Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj from 'Hot Girl Summer,' The Glow reacts

WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, recently reacted to a fan, calling her and Jordynne Grace Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj from the song, 'Hot Girl Summer.'

The Glow returned to the WWE ring after a gap of almost two years at Royal Rumble. She entered at no. 2 and lasted inside the squared circle for an hour and two minutes but was eventually eliminated by former AEW star Jade Cargill.

During the bout, Naomi also put her hands on Jax and successfully eliminated Alba Fyre and Becky Lynch. Taking to social media, a fan uploaded a screengrab of The Glow and Grace, as she stated that the duo looked like Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj from the song, 'Hot Girl Summer.'

Naomi also sent her reaction to the same by commenting:

"Yall messy (emoji)."

Check out a screenshot of The Glow's Instagram story at this link.

WWE Superstar Naomi opened up about returning to the company

WWE Superstar and former TNA Knockouts World Champion Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, expressed her honest opinion on returning to the company.

While speaking in an interview with Kayla Braxton following the Royal Rumble, The Glow stated that it was difficult to hold back her emotions while making her entrance. She added that she initially feared how the crowd would respond to her return.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man," she said. [00:12 - 00:36]

The Glow continued and mentioned that she is grateful to be back at the company, and it even felt rewarding to get such a great reaction from the fans.

"It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back," she added. [00:39 - 00:45]

It would be exciting to see what The Glow brings to the table now that she has finally returned to WWE.

