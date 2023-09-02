Fan reveals Bray Wyatt's reaction to them sending him multiple text messages

A fan has shared their private text message exchange with the late Bray Wyatt on Twitter.

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most giving and wholesome people in the business. He was always welcoming when it came to his fans.

A fan recently shared a screengrab of their private chat with Bray Wyatt on their Twitter handle. The fan had previously sent many text messages to Wyatt and felt they were bothering the WWE Superstar.

They then sent another message to Wyatt, apologizing for all the messages they sent him, and assured him that they wouldn't bother him anymore.

Wyatt had a heartfelt response to the fan's text message, as can be seen below:

Bray Wyatt believed that his fans saved his life

Shortly after Wyatt made his big return to WWE in late 2022, he cut a promo on an edition of SmackDown.

Wyatt got teary-eyed during the promo as fans collectively cheered for him. Here's what he said:

"I just want to share with you; this past year, I lost a lot of things. I lost my career, I lost my self-confidence, I lost two people who were very, very close to me. And I lost my way. I got to a point where I thought that everything I did here [in WWE] was meaningless. I felt like nothing I ever did mattered to anyone, but I was wrong. Once I was done feeling sorry for myself and went back into the world, all I heard was people saying, 'Thank you, Bray. When are you coming back home?' Every once in a while, I would meet some truly remarkable people, who would tell me, 'Thank you, Bray, I was in a time of need and felt weak but I found your words. I just wanted to thank you for saving my life.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved stars in all of WWE. He is no more, but his memories will live on forever in the hearts of his peers and his fans.

