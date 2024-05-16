Fan says Alexa Bliss loves using Twitter to complain; she sends one-word response

Alexa Bliss tweeted about a horrible experience she recently had on an online marketplace. Then, she responded to a fan who accused her of posting on Twitter to complain about stuff.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been away from in-ring action for over a year. She gave birth to her daughter in November 2023 and began training for her return earlier this year.

Alexa Bliss is quite active on social media and occasionally shares her grievances with shopping outlets and airlines on Twitter. She recently posted a message about trying to buy a Disney hat from an online store and jokingly added that it turned out to be the worst experience of her life.

"Tried buying a Disney hat on @mercari_app… worst experience of my life lol," she wrote.

Soon after, a fan tweeted a jibe at Bliss, stating that they've never had issues with the store and that Bliss comes on Twitter just to complain. Little Miss Bliss responded sarcastically to the user immediately after: 'Always.'

Alexa Bliss revealed that her account was reported

Bliss replied to the fan and said that the person on the other end didn't believe she was the real Lexi Kaufman and reported her account. She added that she can't get that back now.

"Haha the person didn’t think I was really me & reported my acct 😂 so no hat - just deleted the acct & you can’t get the acct back … oh well haha @mercari_app," she wrote.

Bliss will be back on WWE TV somewhere down the line. Her fans can't wait to finally see her back in action on a weekly basis after her lengthy hiatus.

