Fan says NXT has 'buff women who look like men' while praising AEW, Dakota Kai responds 

A fan has kicked up quite the storm on Twitter with his comments on the AEW and WWE NXT women's divisions.

The women from NXT put on another brilliant performance during Sunday's WarGames match, and WWE on Fox rightfully showered praises on the performers involved in the contest.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name 'The Elusive Mr. Rob Stanley', responded to the tweet and claimed that AEW's Women's division has more personality than the women's roster of NXT. He took it one step further by stating that the NXT Women's division is divided into two halves. According to him, the first comprises women who are buff and look like men, and the second features Japanese wrestlers who act like they are in a bad pantomime.

Here's what he posted on Twitter:

AEW's women's division has more personality than NXT's, hands down. NXT's women's division can be divided into two categories -- buff women who look like men and Japanese talent who dress and act like they're in a bad pantomime. — The Elusive Mr. Rob Stanley (@HeyItsMrStanley) December 11, 2020

Dakota Kai responded to the fan's comments by labeling them as misogynistic. Kai also said that the female talent in AEW would also not appreciate his viewpoint. Here's Dakota Kai's response:

I’m sure that the AEW ladies wouldn’t appreciate your misogynistic views either, which very obviously stem from insecurities and low self worth. https://t.co/QOIhnjHS7U — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) December 11, 2020

The women's divisions of AEW and NXT

Many fans and pundits wouldn't argue against the fact that NXT boasts of having one of the strongest female divisions in the world. The women are featured in prominent spots in the Black-and-Gold brand, and they consistently deliver interesting angles and high-quality matches. NXT has played a pivotal role in the Women's Evolution in wrestling over the years, and the brand continues to push the boundaries of female pro wrestling.

AEW has attracted a lot of criticism for not paying ample attention to its women's division. The women of AEW aren't featured as much as their male counterparts on Dynamite. It's not a surprise that the fans have pushed for a change since day one. To AEW's credit, the promotion is gradually making all the right noises as they are actively bringing in fresh female talent and are booking them in matches on AEW Dark. AEW has also made efforts to create compelling female storylines on Dynamite.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt AEW's long-term vision for the women's division, but they are making concerted efforts towards righting the wrongs. AEW still has a long way to go, but they are surely on the right path.