WWE Superstar Omos has fired back at a fan who claimed that his WrestleMania 39 match won't last three minutes.

The Nigerian Giant is all set to take on former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a battle of the behemoths at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe has had mixed feelings about this match ever since the challenge was thrown down on an episode of RAW. Lesnar ended up accepting the challenge and viewers will now witness this first-time-ever match at The Show of Shows.

A fan on Twitter recently speculated that Omos vs. Brock Lesnar won't last long. The tweet received a response from none other than the 7′ 3″ WWE Superstar. He fired back at the user by stating that he wouldn't last five seconds in the ring with him. Check out the exchange below:

How did Twitter react to Omos clapping back at the fan?

Some fans chimed in on the Twitter exchange to respond to the RAW Superstar's amusing tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

Not long ago, rumor had it that Brock Lesnar was going to face Gunther in a dream encounter at WrestleMania 39. Fans' hopes were raised tenfold when the two brawlers came face-to-face during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Ring General has had nothing but praise for The Beast Incarnate in past interviews. Here's what Gunther said about Lesnar while talking with Tim Battle & Eli on the Battleground Podcast:

"When I started as a wrestler and got back into wrestling, I always watched Brock's matches because they are fantastic, they stand out right away. There is nobody like him. I always like those characters. Most of the people doing this who are successful, there is no copy of them." [H/T Comicbook]

Unfortunately, viewers won't be getting this much-anticipated match at WrestleMania. There are many fans, though, who are excited for the Omos vs. Lesnar showdown at 'Mania. It remains to be seen who will come out victorious when these two WWE Superstars square off on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

How long will this match last? Drop your guesses in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes