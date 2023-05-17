Fan shows off tattoo of Alexa Bliss and top male WWE Superstar; Bliss reacts

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had a heartfelt reaction to a fan's tattoo of her and Bray Wyatt.

Bliss and Bray Wyatt were allies back in 2020-21. The alliance ended when Bliss turned on Wyatt during his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Bliss' alliance with Wyatt gave fans a twisted, dark version of the former RAW Women's Champion.

A fan recently took to Twitter to show off a tattoo they seemingly made for someone. The tattoo features Alexa Bliss and The Fiend, Wyatt's alter-ego. It received massive praise from fans, and Bliss ended up noticing it as well. Little Miss Bliss thought that the tattoo was really cool.

"This is so freakin cool!"

Alexa Bliss had a great time during her brief run as Bray Wyatt's ally on WWE TV

Bliss' short-lived alliance with Bray Wyatt received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe back then. Many fans weren't happy with WWE adding supernatural elements to Bliss' character. On the other hand, a large chunk of fans were intrigued by her dark persona.

While speaking with BT Sport, Bliss had major praise for Bray Wyatt and called him a "creative genius."

"He’s such a creative genius. He has all of these ideas. Some of them are way out there that you have to reel in. You’re like, ‘OK, I don’t think we can do that.’ But then there’s all these things, he just has all these concepts and all these ideas that are just so good. It was so fun to be able to sit down with him and just bounce ideas back and forth. Because of him, I was able to come up with the concept for Lilly, so it was cool. It was really cool.” [H/T USA Network]

Alexa Bliss and Wyatt are both currently out of action and haven't wrestled in months. Fans have been patiently waiting for the duo to make their big returns to WWE TV.

