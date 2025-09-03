Fan sues WWE

A fan has sued WWE, according to recent reports. There have been incidents of fans taking World Wrestling Entertainment to court in the past, and the sports entertainment juggernaut finds itself in the same situation yet again.WWE and the Columbus Sports Arena, among others, have been sued by a fan after they were allegedly injured in a fall, according to a report from PWInsider.The report details that WWE, the Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment, Ohio State University, and UMR, Inc., were sued by William Ricks from Pennsylvania on September 2. Ricks alleged that he was injured &quot;after slipping in a puddle&quot; while attending an April 22, 2024, RAW taping in Columbus, Ohio. The lawsuit from Ricks alleges that: &quot;He was walking in and around an aisle by sections 207/208 when he slipped and fell due to a hazardous condition that existed in the form of an unmarked puddle of a liquid or liquid-like substance that was not open and obvious.&quot;Further, the lawsuit alleges that Ricks has suffered permanent pain due to the injuries as a result of the fall, though the injuries were not specified. The fan is suing for negligence, a failure to warn, and vicarious liability against all defendants except UMR, an insurance company, according to the PWInsider report.The lawsuit was filed before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.WWE settled a lawsuit with a fan earlier this yearEarlier this year, World Wrestling Entertainment settled a lawsuit with a fan that was filed in September 2024. It was reported that a fan named Richard Bryant filed a lawsuit against the company alleging that he was injured due to the &quot;negligence and carelessness&quot; of the promotion in that the company failed to &quot;adequately warn of the dangers of pyrotechnics.&quot;Bryant had demanded $15,000 in damages. While the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut wanted to issue a ruling in the matter, Bryant reportedly said there was no need for this due to the &quot;potential settlement,&quot; as reported by PWInsider.It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the latest lawsuit against the TKO-led WWE.