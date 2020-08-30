Fan suggests interesting stipulation for Payback match, WWE Superstars respond

WWE recently added another tag team match to the card for the upcoming pay-per-view, Payback. We will now see Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan teaming up to take on The IIconics during the kickoff show. After the match was made official, a fan took to Twitter and suggested an interesting stipulation to be added that can be added to this match.

Once the match was confirmed, a WWE fan suggested that the winner of this Payback bout should become the new No.1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. This suggestion was welcomed by Peyton Royce of The IIconics who said that she likes the idea.

Soon after that, Bayley also responded and said that she and Banks are down for this title challenge. WWE have not added any stipulations to this tag team match as of this writing. However, it is a compelling idea, and it will be interesting to see if WWE will change the stipulation ahead of Payback 2020.

We’re down — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 30, 2020

That being said, it is important to note that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be in the line at Payback. Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their tag team gold against the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The WW Women's Tag Team Title match at Payback

Earlier, WWE had stated that RAW Women's Champion Asuka would team up with Shayna Baszler to take on Banks and Bayley at Payback. However, on RAW after SummerSlam, Asuka was quietly replaced by Nia Jax for this match. Both Jax and Baszler are not the biggest fans of each other. However, they are willing to work together since they now have a shot at winning a title tomorrow night.

As for Banks and Bayley, it now appears that we are heading closer towards the much-anticipated feud between these two best friends in WWE. Banks lost her RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but Bayley managed to retain her SmackDown Women's title.

WWE have already started teasing the friction between the Women's Tag Team Champions of WWE and losing these titles at the upcoming PPV will draw the final straw at Payback.