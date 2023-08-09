Fan theory reveals impressive impact Karrion Kross has had on several WWE Superstars since his return

Karrion Kross has feuded with several top WWE Superstars since returning back in August of last year. A fan recently put together a nice theory about Kross' impact on his rivals, and it's mind-blowing.

Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, was released due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple was brought back by Triple H when he became the company's Chief Content Officer. Kross' first feud was against Drew McIntyre, followed by Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Slappa Wrestling on Twitter can't help but wonder about Kross' impact on those four superstars. McIntyre started having problems with Sheamus, Moss turned heel and stopped making jokes, Mysterio finally had the guts to put his hands on Dominik, and Nakamura recently stopped being honorable.

"Karrion Kross's story has caused change in the talent he has feuded with in WWE," the fan wrote. "He took away Drew's temperament, he betrayed Sheamus with ease. He took away Madcaps Joy, no more jokes. He took away Mysterio's patience, then Rey hit Dom. He took away Nakamura's honour."

The fan was alluding to Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on Seth Rollins this past Monday on Raw. After successfully teaming up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day, Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Rollins to end the night.

What will be Karrion Kross' effect on AJ Styles?

Karrion Kross is currently in a feud with AJ Styles. He already lost twice to Styles on SmackDown but continues to pursue The Phenomenal One. He teamed up with Scarlett to defeat Styles and Michin back in June.

Kross beat Karl Anderson two weeks ago on SmackDown. In the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, The Herald Of Doomsday prevented Styles from winning. He held onto Styles' leg, leading to his elimination at the hands of Sheamus.

WWE announced last week that Kross and Styles will face each other again on the August 11th episode of SmackDown.

What do you think will happen to AJ Styles once his feud with Karrion Kross is over? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

