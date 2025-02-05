  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Fandango
  • Fandango breaks silence after making WWE return as JDC

Fandango breaks silence after making WWE return as JDC

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 05, 2025 03:14 GMT
Fandango
Fandango was massively popular in WWE (source: WWE's X account)

Fandango made his return to WWE under his TNA name, JDC. He has now broken his silence since his appearance.

Fandango was one of the most popular WWE stars during the peak of his run with the company. He turned a lot of heads when he beat Chris Jericho in his debut match for the promotion. Although he was never pushed into a main event spot, he remained one of the fan favorites. During the latter part of his run, he formed a popular tag team with Tyler Breeze called Breezango. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

also-read-trending Trending

Despite their success as a tag team, Fandango was released from the company in 2021. He signed with TNA Wrestling under the ring name JDC after his release. Given TNA's new partnership with WWE, JDC made a surprise appearance during tonight's episode of NXT. While he acknowledged his past gimmick in WWE, he also confirmed that he is now known as JDC in TNA Wrestling. He also challenged Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Following this appearance, the TNA star took to X/Twitter to break his silence on his NXT return, teasing more appearances.

"Let’s get Weird," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if JDC will be able to defeat Lexis King for the Heritage Cup.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी