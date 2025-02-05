Fandango breaks silence after making WWE return as JDC

Fandango made his return to WWE under his TNA name, JDC. He has now broken his silence since his appearance.

Fandango was one of the most popular WWE stars during the peak of his run with the company. He turned a lot of heads when he beat Chris Jericho in his debut match for the promotion. Although he was never pushed into a main event spot, he remained one of the fan favorites. During the latter part of his run, he formed a popular tag team with Tyler Breeze called Breezango. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Despite their success as a tag team, Fandango was released from the company in 2021. He signed with TNA Wrestling under the ring name JDC after his release. Given TNA's new partnership with WWE, JDC made a surprise appearance during tonight's episode of NXT. While he acknowledged his past gimmick in WWE, he also confirmed that he is now known as JDC in TNA Wrestling. He also challenged Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Following this appearance, the TNA star took to X/Twitter to break his silence on his NXT return, teasing more appearances.

"Let’s get Weird," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if JDC will be able to defeat Lexis King for the Heritage Cup.

