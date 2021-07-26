Fandango comments on WWE releasing him

Former WWE star Fandango is grateful to have spent 14 years of his career working for Vince McMahon’s company.

Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango, learned his trade in WWE’s developmental systems between 2006 and 2010. He performed in NXT for two years before becoming a member of WWE’s main roster in 2013. The 40-year-old received his release in June after spending the last two years in NXT.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Fandango clarified that he has no hard feelings about his WWE run.

“I had a good 14 years with WWE,” Fandango said. “So everyone's like, ‘I'm so sorry.’ I'm like, ‘I appreciate that but, I mean, how can you be sad about a 14-year run, man?’”

The highlight of Fandango’s WWE career came in 2013 when he defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Tyler Breeze for 56 days in 2020.

Fandango’s new character after leaving WWE

Before NXT became a viable alternative to RAW and SmackDown, the brand’s weekly episodes were presented in a game show format between 2010 and 2012. Fandango appeared on Season 4 and Season 5 of the show under the name Johnny Curtis.

Although those NXT years are not remembered fondly by fans, Fandango plans to use aspects of his “scumbag” Johnny Curtis character following his WWE departure.

“We had a TV deal overseas, so they [WWE] had to keep getting content out,” Fandango said. “So, essentially, we just got to do whatever we wanted and cut promos and s***. But I played like a scumbag gimmick on that, and I really enjoyed doing that. So I'm gonna maybe try doing something like that.”

