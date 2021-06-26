Fandango confirms WWE release with a message to the McMahon family

As first reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Fandango has been released from his WWE contract after a lengthy spell with the company.

Fandango was one of many names released during the latest round of budget cuts. The superstar confirmed his WWE departure with a message of gratitude to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

Here's what Fandango wrote in his tweet:

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏

Fandango's WWE career

It's astonishing when you realize that Fandango has been wrestling since 1999! Trained by Killer Kowalski, Curtis James Hussey worked on the independent circuit for seven years before signing a WWE contract in 2006.

Fandango spent a lot of time in WWE's various developmental systems, including Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), before competing on NXT's fourth season in 2010.

Fandango's SmackDown debut took place in August 2012, and he suffered a forgettable squash loss at the hands of Mark Henry.

WWE finally came up with the Fandango character at the end of 2012 as he debuted the ballroom dancer gimmick. However, Fandango wasn't alone as he was later accompanied by a valet, Summer Rae.

WWE booked Fandango in a feud with Chris Jericho, and he even walked away with a massive win against the veteran at WrestleMania 29.

Fandango's singles career sadly went nowhere after the monumental victory, and things looked bleak for the star until he was paired with Tyler Breeze in 2016.

Breezango became one of the most popular acts on SmackDown during their run on the Blue brand. The tag team tasted championship glory for the first time when they captured the NXT tag team titles in August 2020.

While Fandango suffered multiple injury setbacks in the WWE that majorly hindered his rise, he rose to be somewhat of a cult hero along with Tyler Breeze. The 39-year-old star has a lot of experience in the business, and it will be interesting to see what he does next.

All of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Fandango the very best for all his future endeavors.

