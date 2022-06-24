Released WWE Superstar shares the lengths Vince McMahon went to make his character work (Exclusive)

Dirty Dango, aka Fandango in WWE, has shared that Vince McMahon enrolled him in a dance school for his character.

Before his release in 2021, Fandango was popular among fans due to his gimmick. During his time with the company, he was known to be a dancer, where he even had partners like Summer Rae and Layla. However, it seems like he wasn't always gifted with this talent.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, the former WWE Superstar, revealed that he didn't know how to dance before WWE. He added that in preparation, Vince McMahon enrolled him at Arthur Murray's Dance School.

"When Vince had me start to do the character he sent me to Arthur Murray's dance school in Houston, Texas. So they actually, that school trained a lot of the Houston, Texan, NFL team because a lot of NFL players would go to dance school to be a little lighter on their feet." (0:19-0:36)

Fandango was released from the company in June 2021 alongside his long-time partner, Tyler Breeze. Before their departure, they were both under the NXT banner, where they captured the brand's tag team championship.

Former WWE star Fandango found dance school to be more difficult than wrestling school

In the same interview, Dango shared that he found dance school more difficult than wrestling school.

"I mean it was, it was more difficult than wrestling school, learning how to dance, a crash course in dancing." (0:36-0:39)

While there, he learned a little bit more about the school and the history of Arthur Murray himself:

"He wasn't a WWF Superstar? It sounded like an old-school wrestler. Somebody's making a lot of money off that name because they have schools all across the United States." (1:00-1:08)

From the looks of it, his dance classes have indeed paid off as he managed to win over the crowd despite being inexperienced beforehand. Dirty Dango is currently competing in different independent promotions. He will be making his AML Wrestling debut soon.

