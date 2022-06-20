Fandango was in talks for a coaching role before WWE release

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango claims that he was in talks with WWE for a coaching position before his release from the company in 2021.

Fandango, who now goes by the ring-name Dirty Dango, first signed with WWE in 2006. He was a mainstain in NXT for several years before eventually making the leap to the main roster, where he found limited success. Dango was eventually released on June 25, 2021, alongside longtime tag partner Tyler Breeze.

During a recent virtual signing with Captain's Corner, the 40-year-old claimed that he was in talks with the company for a coaching role before he was released:

"I think we kind of saw the writing on the wall (his WWE release). So, I was 37 at the time, you kind of see the writing on the wall. I had a good run and I was kind of already speaking with WWE about possibly coaching down the road," said Dirty Dango. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The former Fandango has made numerous appearances on the independent circuit since leaving WWE. His most noteworthy work since his release is with NWA, where he made his debut at the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view.

Fandango talks about Vince McMahon discouraging him from performing his finisher

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has also opened up about the time Vince McMahon discouraged him from performing his finisher.

Dango, who is a 25-year industry veteran, has been performing a top-rope leg drop as a finisher for most of his career. He has talked about the toll that the move has taken on his body.

During the same virtual signing event, he discussed the now-former WWE Chairman telling him not to perform the move on house shows to preserve his body:

"If it’s a good ring, I’ll do it. NWA, I’ll do it. But, even on live events, Vince [McMahon] didn’t want me to do it on live events in WWE just to preserve my body. There’s only so many times you can [land like] that man... Now, the camera could walk out of here, you’d see me like limping a little bit so, pick a finisher guys that does not require you landing on your ass every night off the top rope." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Dango has entered his 40's now, and even though he is still in amazing shape, age must make one think about a career after retirement. It looks like the WWE alumnus has his eyes set on training and coaching the next generation of wrestlers.

