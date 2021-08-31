Murphy deletes latest tweet after fan outrage 

Wrestling fans weren't thrilled with Murphy's latest post after his 90-day non-compete clause came to an end.

Murphy was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021. Murphy hadn't done much of note during his final few months with the company and many of his fans were glad that he was released and could start afresh someplace else.

Murphy's 90-day non-compete clause has ended today, and the former WWE Superstar posted a photo to celebrate the occasion. Check out the screengrab of Murphy's tweet below, which he has now deleted:

The deleted tweet

Many fans took offense to the photo that Murphy posted in his tweet, and didn't hold back while bashing him for the same:

maybe this image would've been wiser. or any other one lol. pic.twitter.com/6iGbcnDN00 — BRICK (@BrickZahn) August 31, 2021

Good Luck, but could you have chosen a less potentially offensive image. — Craig (@CMFoster23) August 31, 2021

You could have chosen ANY OTHER PHOTO — Violent Beauregard// 🍯 (@IoveIikebIood) August 31, 2021

Yeah, this ain't the imagery you want to evoke chief. — Sean Orleans 'Made in the 80s' 👾 (@SeanOrleans) August 31, 2021

Happy for you, but... pic.twitter.com/ubw2AXjG6w — Calling Spots PW (@CallingSpotsPW) August 31, 2021

Could’ve picked a different picture — #FreeHaiti Free Haiti 🇭🇹🏁 (@bluemagicgrind) August 31, 2021

Use a different photo. This isn’t a good look — Will_Chewy (@WillG2495) August 31, 2021

Murphy's tweet celebrating the end of his non-compete clause didn't sit well with fans and he decided to delete it and post a new photo.

Here's the new tweet that he posted:

Murphy had an 8-year stint in WWE

Murphy made his way to WWE in 2013 and stayed in NXT for four long years before being promoted to the main roster. Murphy did well for himself on 205 Live and won the WWE Cruiserweight title on one occasion.

Murphy was drafted to WWE RAW in late 2019 and soon aligned with top WWE heel Seth Rollins. The alliance ended during the duo's feud with Rey Mysterio and his family, with Murphy turning babyface in the process.

Murphy kicked off a romantic angle with Rey's daughter Aalyah during the feud, but it was eventually dropped and Murphy was taken off WWE TV.

Murphy returned on March 5, 2021, and attempted to patch things up with Rollins, but to no avail. He remained an afterthought for the remainder of his WWE run.

Murphy had the following to say about his WWE release:

"Once a couple of days passed, I embraced it and was excited with different projects to dip my foot in. It’s a weird and unique situation. As well as getting punched in the stomach, it was a massive shock, but also a breath of fresh air.”

As for his next step, fans probably won't have to wait long to find out. Where do you see Murphy going now that he is a free agent?

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra