Fans angry after WWE tags Alexa Bliss in current champion's photo

Fans weren't thrilled with WWE recently tagging Alexa Bliss in a picture featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

WWE's official Instagram handle boasts a whopping 26.8 million followers. The account regularly shares the most exciting images from WWE's weekly shows and premium live events.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan posed together for a picture backstage on last night's RAW. WWE shared the image on Instagram but made a hilarious botch while adding tags. Instead of tagging Liv Morgan, WWE ended up tagging Alexa Bliss in the photo.

Check out the screengrab of the botch below. You can also check out the original Instagram post, in which WWE has now correctly tagged Liv Morgan.

Fans were livid over WWE tagging Alexa Bliss in Liv Morgan's photo

Liv Morgan has gone through several hurdles over the years to achieve her goal of becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion. She has amassed a large fan following in the process and has emerged as a popular underdog in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Morgan's fans were clearly unhappy over WWE's botch while adding tags to the picture. You can check out the reactions in the comment section of the original post on Instagram. Here are some of the most notable reactions that fans shared on Twitter:

𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖗𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖇𝖆𝖑𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖊𝖋 @RealHOTTGOD @WhoisVindictive The disrespect Liv is still receiving! She doesn’t even have her own name plates on the belt yet 🧐🤦🏾‍♂️ @WhoisVindictive The disrespect Liv is still receiving! She doesn’t even have her own name plates on the belt yet 🧐🤦🏾‍♂️

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in WWE today. It has been about four years since Bliss last held a singles title belt in WWE. She lost her RAW Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018 and hasn't won a singles women's title since then.

Bliss' popularity has only increased since then, though. She has a massive fan following and is a big merchandise mover on the official WWE Shop website. It would be interesting to see what Bliss and Liv Morgan think of WWE's amusing botch on Instagram.

