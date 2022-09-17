“The Bloodline is slowly falling apart” - Wrestling world backs Sheamus’ prediction for next week’s Title match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sheamus' Brawling Brutes won a fatal four-way tag team match to earn a championship opportunity against the Usos.

The leader of the Brawling Brutes, Sheamus, took to Twitter to congratulate Holland and Butch. He also predicted that his teammates will be crowned as the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

"Undisputed Brutality will end the curse of Bloodline next week. Strip ALL their Straps with Banger After…," Sheamus tweeted.

While most of the wrestling world agreed with the Irish-born superstar, some had their doubts.

Fans congratulated the Brawling Brutes on winning the fatal four-way on SmackDown and wished them the best of luck for their title match.

People feel the run of the Bloodline has gone a bit stale and want them to drop some titles as soon as possible.

Some fans expressed their excitement for the title match.

Folks wanted to see the Celtic Warrior go for the title once again, they suggested he should compete against the Ring General Gunther once again or go for the top title and challenge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Some fans disagreed with the leader of the Brawling Brutes and mentioned that the Usos will retain their titles by any means necessary.

What is next for Sheamus and his faction?

With Ridge Holland and Butch hunting for tag team titles, what will their leader be doing?

The Irish-born superstar lost the match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle but earned the respect of the wrestling universe.

Fans want to see him collide with the Intercontinental Champion once again. With that being said, it is to be noted that Imperium was on the verge of victory, but Ridge Holland stole the victory from them after a sneaky tag.

So it is safe to assume that Imperium will want their retribution against the Brutes. As of now, there has been no official announcement on the next opponent for Sheamus, and things may fall into place after the tag team title match next week. Tune into next week's SmackDown to see the story unfold.

Who do you think the leader of the Brawling Brutes should fight next? Let us know in the comments section below.

