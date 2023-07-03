Fans baffled by WWE star's resurfaced comments following Damian Priest's Money in the Bank win

Some WWE fans were confused when Damian Priest won Money in the Bank on Saturday instead of LA Knight. They dug up Knight's recent remarks about his age while pointing out that Priest is older than him.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last month, Knight revealed that WWE was reluctant to give him a push due to his age. It was one of the main reasons why he was repackaged as Max Dupri when he was called up to the main roster last year.

"I get the attention of the right people, 'Hey, who is this guy?'" Knight said. "But then the age thing comes up (whispers), "Oh no, he's 40, danger.' ... That number came up and it was like, 'Well ok, maybe we make him a manager.' So Some things happened there. It was not my cup of tea and definitely, I don't think it was for me."

A wrestling fan account on Twitter, @JustAlyxCentral, opened up a debate about a possible bias against Knight. The fan has an issue with WWE pushing Priest, who is older than the popular superstar.

"LA Knight openly stated that WWE management had reservations about pushing him because of his age," the fan wrote. "He's 40. Yet, they seem to have no issue pushing Damian Priest as Mr. MITB, who, by the way, is actually OLDER than LA Knight by 3 months. Can't wrap my head around that."

Several fans reacted to the observation, and this fan was surprised that Damian Priest is already 40 years old.

One fan pointed out Priest's hard work over the past few months, especially at Backlash against Bad Bunny.

Phil Mansfield @Mansfield_Phil_ @JustAlyxCentral Knight doesn't need the case and Priest is getting rewarded for his work with BB. @JustAlyxCentral Knight doesn't need the case and Priest is getting rewarded for his work with BB.

Another praised Priest while taking a shot at LA Knight's recent rise in popularity.

Yeah Right @shithappens_182 @JustAlyxCentral Priest earned getting that MITB...what has LA Knight done besides saying "Yeah" chant?? @JustAlyxCentral Priest earned getting that MITB...what has LA Knight done besides saying "Yeah" chant??

This fan then thought that Knight should now win the Royal Rumble next year.

Joel J Arias @joelarias24 @JustAlyxCentral Priest had more banger matches this year and a great story with judgement day. If LA wins then what ? I think LA can win the rumble. But from here till rumble need to be put in good story’s and have better matches. @JustAlyxCentral Priest had more banger matches this year and a great story with judgement day. If LA wins then what ? I think LA can win the rumble. But from here till rumble need to be put in good story’s and have better matches.

One fan cited Triple H's comments after Money in the Bank regarding Knight's potential push later.

Mr Gone @Zero69022 @JustAlyxCentral Well HHH hinted at the press conference about LA knight that good thing comes to those who wait. I have a feeling LA is going to get his night @JustAlyxCentral Well HHH hinted at the press conference about LA knight that good thing comes to those who wait. I have a feeling LA is going to get his night

Regardless of what some fans thought about the results at Money in the Bank, many believe that Damian Priest deserved to win the briefcase. As for LA Knight, his popularity will likely help him be in better storylines and situations that ultimately end in a huge push.

Triple H comments on LA Knight not winning Money in the Bank

WWE held a press conference right after Money in the Bank. One of the burning questions was why LA Knight didn't become Mr. MITB. WWE's head of creative Triple H had a simple answer:

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait. I think that that rise is just getting started."

Triple H's remarks should alleviate some concerns regarding Knight's future with WWE. He remains one of the most popular superstars at the moment, and his loss on Saturday won't change that fact.

