Fans believe Brock Lesnar might be leaving WWE for another company after major change

Brock Lesnar is one of the top names in WWE. Although he's not been around recently, the star is expected to return soon for another run heading into WrestleMania. For now, fans will have to wait and see when he returns, but as it turns out, there's a belief that he might be leaving the promotion to return to UFC.

The star's absence from WWE is not unnatural. Since his return in 2012, Lesnar has been a part-timer, wrestling in small runs against opponents. Even when he held the WWE Universal Championship, there were times when he would not be on TV, disappearing with the title. He would then usually return for the bigger shows with the belt being defended there.

Now, there's a belief from fans that the star might choose to return to UFC after there was a major change. A report has stated USADA would soon not be associated with testing fighters who wanted to compete in the company.

Lesnar's previous positive test after his fight against Mark Hunt saw him suspended, resulting in his win being overturned.

Fans felt that now, with no USADA, Brock Lesnar would return to UFC. A fan even tweeted a video of him running out of a WWE arena as soon as he heard that there was no more USADA associated with UFC.

Of course, there's no actual need for Brock Lesnar to leave WWE to compete for UFC. The two companies have an existing relationship now, thanks to the Endeavor merger.

Other fans also felt Lesnar would return to UFC soon after the announcement. Several were already listing off fights that they wanted to see.

Fans already know what they want from Brock Lesnar

Now, it remains to be seen what Lesnar wants for himself.

