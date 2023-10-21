Brock Lesnar has been around forever. There's little that the star has not done in the company. Now that he's progressing in age, and with talk of his retirement coming up, fans can't imagine that they will be seeing the last of the destructive star in WWE. However, it appears that soon, he'll be done, and with that being the case, they have the perfect name for his last-ever match - Gunther.

A dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther has long been on the cards. The two stars have been teased as each other's dream opponents for some time now, and given the success and push that the company has given Gunther, it's not totally out of the question either.

The star is holding on to the Intercontinental title and has already broken The Honky Tonk Man's record. It remains to be seen if that's what happens, but fans believe that Gunther is being saved for Lesnar's last-ever match.

WWE fans took to Twitter to talk about it. Most fans were looking forward to the very idea of the match, but others were in two minds. Quite a few were not even ready to see Lesnar finally retire once and for all.

However, the majority agreed that a win against Lesnar, retiring him, would see Gunther become unstoppable in WWE.

Fans had a lot to say about Brock Lesnar's retirement

If Lesnar faced Gunther and put him over, the star would receive a massive boost, which could be The Beast Incarnate's farewell gift to fans.

Is Lesnar going to leave WWE soon? For now, fans will have to be patient to see what the plans are.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches