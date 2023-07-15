Fans believe major star will align with Bobby Lashley following WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley will possibly change the landscape of WWE after he was seen interacting with the Street Profits on this week's SmackDown. Fans are excited to see what the All Mighty has in mind, and they believe that former Women's Champion Bianca Belair will eventually become a part of the upcoming group.

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair returned to Friday Night SmackDown as the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. However, Asuka ended her reign, and a new title was introduced in the company as the WWE Women's Championship for the blue brand.

Last night, Bobby Lashley made a shocking return to weekly television and teased an alliance with Street Profits to close the segment. Fans went wild over the possibility of a new Hurt Business and believed that if the idea comes true, then Bianca Belair will also make her way into the group.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fact of life @mrio1904

#SmackDown New stable with Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and Bianca Belair would be awesome..

Shaun Conner @Wild_Things123 @ringsidenews_ Oh shit 🤣Wwe Are cooking , are we finally getting a new Stable (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and Bianca Belair) with MVP as their mouth piece

Robert Tennyson @Tenno98



Bobby Lashley (Leader)

Carmelo Hayes (Young Gun)

Street Profits (Tag)

Bianca Belair (Women's)

Omos (Muscle)

MVP (Faction Manager)

Trick Williams (Hayes' Manager) Based on what happened on #SmackDown it looks like this may be the potential Hurt Business 2.0.Bobby Lashley (Leader)Carmelo Hayes (Young Gun)Street Profits (Tag)Bianca Belair (Women's)Omos (Muscle)MVP (Faction Manager)Trick Williams (Hayes' Manager)

Brandon James @Brandon62446822 @btsportwwe It's look like Bobby Lashley is forming his own faction by recruiting Street Profits and maybe Bianca Belair.

Robert Tennyson @Tenno98



Hurt Business looks to be back on the cards.



#SmackDown This image came out a few months ago. Bobby Lashley has just approached Street Profits. I can see Bianca Belair included as well.Hurt Business looks to be back on the cards.

Fans have been asking for a Hurt Business reunion since Triple H took over with the new regime. However, WWE teased a reunion but dropped the plans ahead of WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see which stars will join the upcoming stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley was drafted to WWE SmackDown for the first time in over a decade

In 2005, Bobby Lashley debuted for WWE and joined the blue brand. After developing an undefeated streak and winning the United States Championship, Lashley was moved to the rebooted ECW brand, where he ended up winning the ECW Championship.

After feuding with Vince McMahon for the title, Lashley moved to Monday Night RAW, where he was forced to relinquish the ECW title. The All Mighty was released in 2008. He spent years working on the independent scene and in MMA after his release from WWE. In 2018, he made his way back to the company.

Bobby Lashley spent the majority of time on Monday Night RAW during his second return with a handful of appearances on the blue brand. Earlier this year, he was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, where he started his career during his first run with WWE.

Lashley competed for the United States Championship and the vacant World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 39 before going on a hiatus. It will be interesting to see how Lashley creates his own stable on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley's return? Sound off in the comment section below.