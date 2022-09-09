"Holy s**t" - Fans believe The Rock's recent appearance confirms his match against top WWE Superstar

The Rock's recent appearance made fans believe that he will be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief, who is currently the biggest heel in the company, is rumored to face The Great One at the Sofi Stadium in 2023. Last night, Johnson appeared at the stadium to kick off the NFL season. This led fans to speculate that the match between the two Samoan cousins was set to take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns was last seen at WWE Clash at The Castle where he defeated hometown hero Drew McIntyre with the help of Solo Sikoa. Here's how the fans reacted to Johnson's recent appearance at the SoFi Stadium, hoping for a clash between the two megastars:

It will be interesting to see if The Great One goes head-to-head against The Tribal Chief at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Triple H says there were plans to face The Rock at WrestleMania

The King of Kings rose to the top of the mountain during the Attitude Era and stayed relevant for years to come. Earlier this year, he announced his in-ring retirement at WrestleMania 38.

A few years ago, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were confronted by The Great One and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31. Speaking to BT Sport, explained explains why the plans with The Rock got scrapped and what the original plan was for the two world champions:

"A few years ago he and I were going to work at WrestleMania and we even shot the video for it and we're ready to roll and then in the course of the year that it was going to happen it changed. The opportunity changed," said Triple H. [1:07:02 to 1:07:24]

It would have been interesting to see top Attitude Era superstars take center stage at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think The Great One will wrestle at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

Edited by Ken Cameron