Fans branded "troglodytes" in hilarious Twitter exchange involving Maximum Male Models

WWE Superstars ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models have taken to social media to post a humorous series of screenshots.

The duo were recently part of WWE's trip to the United Kingdom for a special Live Event. Stopping off in Glasgow, Scotland, ma.çé, and mån.sôör were in tag team action at the October 30 show. In the match, they went up against Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row and ended up losing to the former NXT stars.

Recently, Maximum Male Models' ma.çé has taken to social media to share a screenshot from an alleged Scottish fan. The apparent fan complimented the duo's performance in Glasgow in a message thread.

In his tweet, ma.çé asked Scottish 'troglodytes' to stop messaging him. However, the sender's name was blurred out by the superstar.

"omg will you scottish troglodytes stop telling me how awesome we were last night? we know."

ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER omg will you scottish troglodytes stop telling me how awesome we were last night? we know 🙄 omg will you scottish troglodytes stop telling me how awesome we were last night? we know 🙄 https://t.co/Kcmt1Wu9U2

mån.sôör responds to his fellow Maximum Male Models stablemate

This prompted a hilarious response from ma.çé's fellow Maximum Male Model, mån.sôör.

The WWE SmackDown star quote-tweeted his stablemate. In the post, mån.sôör shared a screenshot of his own, very much in the same style as the message thread shared by ma.çé.

However, the Saudi Arabia star didn't hide the sender's identity as well as his tag team partner. Through some vague scribbling, fans could see that it was ma.çé who had sent the message to his partner.

mån.sôör @KSAMANNY ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER omg will you scottish troglodytes stop telling me how awesome we were last night? we know 🙄 omg will you scottish troglodytes stop telling me how awesome we were last night? we know 🙄 https://t.co/Kcmt1Wu9U2 frfr bêen gettïng messåges like thîs all dåy. leave ús alone pls twitter.com/macethewrestle… frfr bêen gettïng messåges like thîs all dåy. leave ús alone pls twitter.com/macethewrestle… https://t.co/wgrXgk0G6Y

When the former RETRIBUTION member realized what his partner had done, he quickly asked him to delete the tweet.

Maximum Male Models former leader Max Dupri recently reverted to his LA Knight persona on SmackDown, leaving the group in the dust. Instead, his kayfabe sister Maxxine has taken charge of the group.

What did you think of the MMM's tweets? Are you enjoying their run on SmackDown? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

